CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Syrian Mom in Trump Lawsuit: 'It's Unfair' Son Stuck Abroad When war broke out in Syria and the kidnappings began, Reema Duhman used a three-hour curfew to slip out of the country in 2012 and made her way to Seattle. Lady Gaga says Halftime Show is 'For Everyone' Lady Gaga said she hopes her halftime show this Sunday will celebrate "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality" during a time of national division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.