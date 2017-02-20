Katy Perry to perform at Grammys

Katy Perry to perform at Grammys

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the 'Roar' hitmaker will take to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a special performance on Sunday . A post on the Academy's Twitter reads: "CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to #GRAMMYs stage don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! if you're excited " The 32-year-old pop superstar joins previously confirmed acts including Daft Punk, who will make their live comeback performing with The Weeknd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC