Jean-Michel Jarre touring, talks electronic music with Hans Zimmer,...

Electronic music icon Jean-Michel Jarre is up for a Grammy this weekend, as his 2015 album Electronica 1: The Time Machine , is up for Best Electronic/Dance Album. The record features collaborations with M83, Air, Moby, John Carpenter, Pete Townshend , Erasure's Vince Clarke , Massive Attack's 3D, Little Boots , and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.