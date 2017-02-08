Jazz Icon Matthew Shipp on Ending His Recording Career With 'Piano Song'
Since the early 1990s, piano maestro Matthew Shipp has been a chief linchpin of the avant-garde jazz underground, producing a monolithic catalog that has pioneered-and polarized-the jazz lexicon. The East Village fixture , alongside bassist/composer William Parker and the late, great saxophonist David S. Ware, formed a godlike trifecta of jazz giants who will forever remain pillars of the avant scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC