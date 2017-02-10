Inside Daft Punk's Nostalgia-Laden Pop-Up Shop

The robots revealed their true identities Friday night at Daft Punk 's launch party for their Los Angeles pop-up shop . The store, located at luxury boutique Maxfield, served as a prelude to their Grammy Awards performance this Sunday , where the French duo, consisting of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, were in attendance wearing helmet-free civilian attire.

