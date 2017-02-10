'He was the light of the family': Fam...

'He was the light of the family': Family mourns 17-year-old fatally shot by police

It's a short, simple message: Her nephew Quanice Hayes tells her hello, that he misses her and hopes she visits soon. It's an ordinary call, but it's the only way Echols can still hear Hayes' voice after the 17-year-old was shot and killed by a Portland police officer on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

