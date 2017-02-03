Grammy watch: Canadian James Teej nominated for remixing Paul McCartney
Music producer James Teej never expected Paul McCartney would give his stamp of approval to a dark remix of one of his songs. On Sunday, the musician will be in the running for best remixed recording alongside German producer Timo Maas for their update of "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five."
