Grammy watch: Canadian James Teej nom...

Grammy watch: Canadian James Teej nominated for remixing Paul McCartney

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Music producer James Teej never expected Paul McCartney would give his stamp of approval to a dark remix of one of his songs. On Sunday, the musician will be in the running for best remixed recording alongside German producer Timo Maas for their update of "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC