Government of Canada Invests in Improvements to Manitoba's Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program funding helps communities improve their local amenities, thus improving collective well-being in the society Twelve recreational and cultural facilities in rural Manitoba will undergo improvements thanks to an investment of $992,888, under the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced the funding at the Lac du Bonnet & District Sports Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.