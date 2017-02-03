Government of Canada Invests in Improvements to Manitoba's Community Infrastructure
The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program funding helps communities improve their local amenities, thus improving collective well-being in the society Twelve recreational and cultural facilities in rural Manitoba will undergo improvements thanks to an investment of $992,888, under the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced the funding at the Lac du Bonnet & District Sports Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC