Gig Alert: Remembering Pauline Oliveros at Park Avenue Armory

When composer Pauline Oliveros died in November, at age 84, she left behind a remarkable body of work that begin with her pioneering tape music pieces from the 50s and included electronic works, Buddhist-inspired sonic meditations, and works where the audience was part of the performing ensemble. The group ICE, International Contemporary Ensemble, is spearheading a commemoration of Oliveros's work at the vast Park Avenue Armory, in a free series of events that will include some of Pauline Oliveros's closest collaborators.

