Get Familiar: Niko Marks

We hear the story of Niko Marks, whose 44th studio album, 'Day of Knowing,' was released on February 10 on Carl Craig's Planet E Communications. For an artist with well over 50 releases under his belt-including EPs and albums on Planet E, Delsin, Ornaments, EMI, Submerge, and U2X Productions, where the majority of his outings have landed-Detroit keyboardist, singer, and producer Niko Marks' name has somehow flown under the radar.

