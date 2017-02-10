Germany's Melt Festival 2017 announce...

Germany's Melt Festival 2017 announces second batch of artists

PanARMENIAN.Net - The German festival - celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - has already announced plethora of brilliant artists including Warpaint, Phoenix, The Kills, Glass Animals, Kate Tempest and Bonobo. Also included in the new additions are The Lemon Twigs, SOHN, and Ritchie Hawtin - along with acclaimed jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington; electro hip-hop pioneer Egyptian Lover; all-conquering Dublin duo Bicep.

