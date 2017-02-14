Freeform Greenlights New Special Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

Freeform expands their growing production slate with a little love by greenlighting the special DISNEY'S FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS, it was announced today by Karey Burke, Freeform's executive vice president, Programming & Development. "We're looking forward to presenting a special that showcases the magic, romance, and imagination involved in making couples' dreams come true with Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings," said Burke.

