Flume Reacts to Winning His First Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album: Listen
Flume accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for 'Skin' onstage at the Premiere Ceremony during the 59th Grammy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. It may not have been televised, but future bass king Flume won his first Grammy last night in Los Angeles, and it was a doozy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC