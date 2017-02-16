Fire-Toolz's Electro-Metal Rave 'All Deth Is U' Gets An Appropriately Insane Video

Fire-Toolz's hyper-digitalia sounds like a row of belching slot machines expectorating into a pachinko machine in Hades. The glowstick noise that Angel Marcloid makes as Fire-Toolz is an oblong step past The Soft Pink Truth's electronic black-metal covers project in 2014, but far more unhinged - and that's saying something - and far more fluid in how it simultaneously dismantles and celebrates its own click-and-drag melange.

