'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack may be better than the film

This week " Fifty Shades Darker " gets a star-studded soundtrack, chill-masters Thievery Corporation release their first album in four years, Lupe Fiasco releases a new set, Andrew McMahon of Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin fame releases a new album, singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop goes a minimalist route and Noveller gives us some semi-ambient soundscapes. It's quite a week for new music.

Chicago, IL

