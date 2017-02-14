Fans line up early to see Twenty One Pilots Emotional Roadshow tour
While the door's don't officially open until 5:30 p.m. tonight , fans are already lining up along Shaw avenue in anticipation for tonight's Twenty One Pilots tour stop at the Save Mart Center. This is a hot-ticket and has been since the Ohio indie rap electronic duo announced the concert back in May. A limited number of additional seats became available and were released through the box office this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC