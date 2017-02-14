Fans line up early to see Twenty One Pilots Emotional Roadshow tour

While the door's don't officially open until 5:30 p.m. tonight , fans are already lining up along Shaw avenue in anticipation for tonight's Twenty One Pilots tour stop at the Save Mart Center. This is a hot-ticket and has been since the Ohio indie rap electronic duo announced the concert back in May. A limited number of additional seats became available and were released through the box office this morning.

