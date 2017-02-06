Empire of the Sun touring around Coac...

Empire of the Sun touring around Coachella, playing Terminal 5 in May

Empire of the Sun have announced a national tour surrounding their two Coachella shows this April. This tour includes an NYC stop at Terminal 5 on May 10 and Day 1 of Radio 104.5's 10th anniversary shows in Camden, NJ with Kings of Leon , The 1975 and more on May 13 at BB&T Pavilion.

