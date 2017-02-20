Empire of the Sun Blazes U.S. Headline Tour
The Aussie psychedelic-electro act will hit the road for a slew of headline concerts starting April 15 in Las Vegas -- a day after their show at Coachella -- and winding up May 15 for Day 1 of Radio 104.5's 10th anniversary shows in Camden, NJ. Compatriots The Avalanches will support on two days in Nevada, and New Zealand sibling act Broods will open in Phoenix and Los Angeles.
