East Austin hilltop home marries contemporary design and accessibility
Universal design's purpose is simple: to create a home that anyone can live in comfortably. Often that translates into mental images of ramps and stairlifts awkwardly installed as an afterthought, but this Austin house proves that universal design can also mean great design.
