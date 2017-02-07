DJ Shadow, one of the big names appea...

DJ Shadow, one of the big names appearing at the first S nar event in Hong Kong.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

As well as a broad spectrum of pioneering electronic music artists and acts from the cutting edge, the inaugural Hong Kong date of the Barcelona-based event will also celebrate digital culture and visual art in all its variety The debut Hong Kong edition of SA3nar - the pioneering electronic music and digital culture festival, first launched in Barcelona in 1994 - will present the biggest line-up of electronic music artists and DJs ever seen in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC