DJ Shadow, one of the big names appearing at the first S nar event in Hong Kong.
As well as a broad spectrum of pioneering electronic music artists and acts from the cutting edge, the inaugural Hong Kong date of the Barcelona-based event will also celebrate digital culture and visual art in all its variety The debut Hong Kong edition of SA3nar - the pioneering electronic music and digital culture festival, first launched in Barcelona in 1994 - will present the biggest line-up of electronic music artists and DJs ever seen in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC