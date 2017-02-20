Digital transactions in value and vol...

Digital transactions in value and volume decline in January, RBI data shows

Fewer people used digital transaction modes to transfer lesser money in January compared to December, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed, as the cash crunch situation in the country eased. RBI releases a daily breakup of the monthly transactions done in value and volume terms, through Real Time Gross Settlement , National electronic Funds Transfer , Cheque Truncation System , Immediate Payment Service , National Automated Clearing House , Unified Payments Interface , Unstructured Supplementary Service Data , Point of Sale and Prepaid Payment Instrument .

