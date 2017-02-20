Danny Howard to Broadcast Live from Hideout Festival 2017 with BBC Radio 1
Host of BBC Radio 1's Friday night dance programme and Saturday's Dance Anthems, Danny Howard returns to Hideout to kick off a special four-hour live broadcast with fellow R1 Dance family member B. Traits. Based in Croatia, Hideout is one of Europe's leading electronic music festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC