Daft Punk To Re-Emerge With LA Pop-Up Shop
Daft Punk To Re-Emerge With LA Pop-Up Shop The shop will feature "a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography, and robot helmets on display for the first time as well as a range of limited edition items created by a selection of Maxfield's esteemed designers."
