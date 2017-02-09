Cy and David's Picks: Lou Harrison at 100, Austra's Icy...
One of the things we brood about here at the Do List is the shortage of music clubs in the South Bay. And then along comes San Jose Jazz Winterfest , with its conucopia of great shows, and our mood lifts off like a Roy Ayers solo.
