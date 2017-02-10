'Coated Paper Market - Global Forecast to 2021' Published

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Coated Paper Market - Global Forecast to 2021", is now available at Fast Market Research Coated Paper Market by Coating Material , Type , Application - Global Forecast to 2021 "Increased use of coated paper in packaging applications is driving the coated paper market" The global coated paper market is projected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2021. Increasing demand for eco-friendly coated paper due to stringent regulations on use of plastics in the packaging application is the major factor driving the coated paper market.

