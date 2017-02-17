Chaos at Church of England synod afte...

Chaos at Church of England synod after two members may have pressed wrong button in gay marriage ...

A controversial gay marriage debate at the Church of England's General Synod descended into chaos Thursday after it emerged that two members, one a bishop, may have cast their votes in error after pressing the wrong button. It is feared some synod members may have mistakenly voted against a report which had said gay couples should not be allowed to marry in church.

