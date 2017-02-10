British musicians hoping for Grammy success
Adele and the late David Bowie will lead the British charge for awards at the 2017 Grammys, where a host of UK artists are hoping for success. The Someone Like You singer has received five nominations including nods for album of the year and best pop vocal album for 25. Her smash-hit single Hello is also nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance.
