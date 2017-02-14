Bongo Boy Records Proudly Presents Les Fradkin Upcoming New Single "Reflections Of Love"

Belvidere, New Jersey For Immediate release Artist: Les Fradkin Record Label: Bongo Boy Records Single: "Reflections of Love" Release Date: 2.14.17 Bongo Boy Records is extremely excited to announce the upcoming New Age music release of Les Fradkin. "Reflections Of Love" is his new Single of his New 2017 Album entitled "The New Age".

