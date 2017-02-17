Aircraft Interface Device Market - Global Forecast to 2021 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Aircraft Interface Device Market - Global Forecast to 2021", is now available at Fast Market Research Aircraft Interface Device Market Aircraft Type , Connectivity , End User , Fit - Global Forecast to 2021 "Increase in demand for new aircraft is one of the most significant factor expected to drive the growth of the aircraft interface device market" The aircraft interface device market is projected to grow from USD 115.9 million in 2016 to USD 230.8 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.76% from 2016 to 2021. This growth can be mainly attributed to factors such as improved situational awareness and reduced maintenance cost with the use of aircraft interface device .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.