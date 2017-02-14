Additional Cast Announced for New Live-Action Series Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Freeform and Marvel today announced six new series regulars for its highly anticipated series, MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER a live-action adaptation of the popular Marvel comic. Andrea Roth will portray Melissa Bowen, Tandy's mom, who is the eternal optimist despite the struggles to adapt to her new existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC