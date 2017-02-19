2,000-year-old classic becomes bestseller in China

A leading Chinese publishing house released its annual sales figures this week and one of its top bestsellers turns out to have been the legendary thinker's Analects , a classic text composed over 2,000 years ago. - The Analects Annotated sold no less than 450,000 copies over the past year, twice as much as the previous year, the Beijing-based Zhonghua Book Company, which is dedicated to humanities titles, especially classical Chinese works, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.