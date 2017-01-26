Why You Need To Cross Winter On The Rocks Off Your Bucket List
For those of us who just can't wait though the long cold winter for the Red Rocks season to begin, we are provided with Winter on the Rocks. Thanks to Icelantic Ski Company, this annual off season tradition has been the only winter concert at the historical venue for the past six years, and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
