What Is Your 2017 Business Strategy? | @CloudExpo #Cloud #DigitalTransformation

End of year predictions in December are as predictable as tomorrow's sunrise, but a recent video on 2017 Technology Trends helped me really understand how important a digital transformation strategy is to just about any business executive. The CSC Town Hall conversation actually identified some of the specific tasks that today's corporate executive really need to address in the coming year.

Chicago, IL

