Virtual Industries Announces 30 Years as a Leading Supplier of Manual Vacuum Handling Solutions

6 hrs ago Read more: US Tech

Virtual Industries Inc. today announced its 30th year as a leading supplier of manual vacuum handling solutions to the world's high technology firms. The company's patented ESD-safe products are used by CLASS I cleanroom personnel, electronic assemblers, semiconductor manufacturers, Universities and scientists around the world.

