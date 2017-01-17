Vietnam courts Japanese high-tech inv...

Vietnam courts Japanese high-tech investment

Vietnam is courting high-tech Japanese investment and wants Tokyo to become its top investor, its premier said Tuesday during a visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japan is the second-largest foreign investor in Vietnam, a manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia seeking to expand exports from apparel and agriculture to high-value goods like electronics and automobiles.

