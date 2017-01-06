Veco encourages clients to use Intern...

Veco encourages clients to use Internet channels in transactions

3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

TO enhance customer service, the Visayan Electric Company is boosting its efforts in encouraging consumers to use the Internet in all customer transactions and bill payments this year. According to Veco, online transactions, which cover inquiries, complaint, request through Facebook, Twitter, Veco mail and website continued to increase from 15,334 in 2015 to 20,448 last year.

