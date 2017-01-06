Veco encourages clients to use Internet channels in transactions
TO enhance customer service, the Visayan Electric Company is boosting its efforts in encouraging consumers to use the Internet in all customer transactions and bill payments this year. According to Veco, online transactions, which cover inquiries, complaint, request through Facebook, Twitter, Veco mail and website continued to increase from 15,334 in 2015 to 20,448 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC