Upgrade local government infrastructure to improve business climate, says IMF
Measures to improve the business climate and reduce red tape include upgrading all local authorities and commenting agencies involved in development approvals, according to the latest report under Jamaica's standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund . Reforms also include, starting by March 2017, regulatory review of licensing, permitting and regulatory processes in fisheries, veterinary, agricultural, pharmaceutical, health and quality-control divisions of government aimed at boosting efficiency and business competitiveness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Sun
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC