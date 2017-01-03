Upgrade local government infrastructure to improve business climate, says IMF

Measures to improve the business climate and reduce red tape include upgrading all local authorities and commenting agencies involved in development approvals, according to the latest report under Jamaica's standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund . Reforms also include, starting by March 2017, regulatory review of licensing, permitting and regulatory processes in fisheries, veterinary, agricultural, pharmaceutical, health and quality-control divisions of government aimed at boosting efficiency and business competitiveness.

