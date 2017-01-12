UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates its production of raw cotton will rise to 750,000 tonnes in 2016/2017 compared to around 600,000 tonnes in the previous harvest as favourable rainfall boosts output, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday. The west African country's growers had reverted entirely to conventional cotton for the new crop, after blaming a genetically modified variety supplied by U.S. seed maker Monsanto for a decline in cotton quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC