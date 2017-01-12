UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister

PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates its production of raw cotton will rise to 750,000 tonnes in 2016/2017 compared to around 600,000 tonnes in the previous harvest as favourable rainfall boosts output, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday. The west African country's growers had reverted entirely to conventional cotton for the new crop, after blaming a genetically modified variety supplied by U.S. seed maker Monsanto for a decline in cotton quality.

