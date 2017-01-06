Tourist Road Safety Strategy progresses
Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Jim Cox, Infrastructure Minister Rene Hidding, Bridestowe Lavender Estate managing director Robert Ravens, Europcar Tasmania operation manager Brigitte Schroeder and Launceston Airport general manager Paul Hodgen, standing with Bobby the Bear. Infrastructure Minister Rene Hidding said the strategy aims to educate tourist road safety information through its Bobbie the Lavender Bear mascot, which will feature information in hire cars, including stickers informing motorists to drive to the left side of the road.
