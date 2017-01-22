Tonight's Concert Picks: Plaid at Underground Arts, Queen of Jeans at Siren Records
British electronic group Plaid headline Underground Arts tonight. The duo is touring behind last year's The Digging Remedy LP and will be joined by The Bee, a fellow electronic artist who contributed some instrumentation to the record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC