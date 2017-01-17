Thievery Corporation Will Return to Denver in 2017
The duo, Thievery Corporation, are coming back to Colorado to show off their funky, electronic, high-energy and Jamaican-influenced sound at the Fillmore Auditorium. Their newest album, dropping on February 10, is titled The Temple of I & I. Fans can expect new stylistic innovations from the duo for a new spin on their genre-bending take on electronic music .
