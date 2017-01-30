The Workplace Implications Of President Trump's Latest Immigration Executive Order
Late Friday afternoon, President Trump signed a controversial executive order focusing on immigration issues. The executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Entry into the United States by Foreign Nationals" and signed on January 27, 2017, created an immediate freeze on all entry for individuals from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, and Sudan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|2 hr
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC