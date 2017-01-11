The US Navy's sub-hunting drone ship is being upgraded to launch offensive attacks
The Navy is expanding the mission portfolio of its emerging submarine-hunting drone ship so that it can conduct surface warfare missions, fire weapons and launch electronic attacks, service developers said. The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency's "Sea Hunter" began in 2010 as an anti-submarine ship called "Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel," or ACTUV.
