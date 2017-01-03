The Steadicam Volt is a balancing act...

The Steadicam Volt is a balancing act between electronic and mechanical gimbals

The camera stabilizer that made it possible to follow Sylvester Stallone up the steps in Rocky has been reimagined several times over the years - but now, the stabilization system is heading to smartphone video. Tiffen on Wednesday launched the Steadicam Volt on Kickstarter , an electronic gimbal with inspiration from the original Steadicam's mechanical balancing stabilization system.

Chicago, IL

