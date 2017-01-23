Tanzania: Telecoms Firm TTCL's Corporate Strategy Needs U.S.$300 Million
Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd is looking for 300 million US dollars to roll out its communication strategy countrywide by December, this year. TTCL acting Chief Executive Officer Waziri Kindamba said here yesterday that the amount will be needed to implement phase one of the firm's strategy that will see all regions covered by stable communication services, including the newly launched 4G LTE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC