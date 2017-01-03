Tanzania: Govt Wants 86 Telecoms Firm...

Tanzania: Govt Wants 86 Telecoms Firms to List on Stock Exchange

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Eighty-nine telecommunications companies are required to list at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange , the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority said yesterday. Only three firms - Vodacom Tanzania, MIC Tanzania Limited and Airtel Tanzania - have so far submitted their prospectuses to the Capital Markets and Securities Authority as an initial step towards listing at the DSE, TCRA Director General James Kilaba told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Sun tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC