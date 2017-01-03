Tanzania: Govt Wants 86 Telecoms Firms to List on Stock Exchange
Dar es Salaam - Eighty-nine telecommunications companies are required to list at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange , the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority said yesterday. Only three firms - Vodacom Tanzania, MIC Tanzania Limited and Airtel Tanzania - have so far submitted their prospectuses to the Capital Markets and Securities Authority as an initial step towards listing at the DSE, TCRA Director General James Kilaba told reporters.
