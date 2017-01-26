SunteckTTS Adopts Transflo Telematics System
Pegasus TransTech announced that transportation firm SunteckTTS has adopted the Transflo Telematics system to implement electronic driver logs and workflow management. The system includes telematics software for fleet managers, an electronic logging device that installs in the vehicle and Transflo's mobile app, which drivers can use to manage their electronic logs and other work activities.
