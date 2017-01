Students compete in first ever California Model Bridge Contest

ON OPPORTUNITY FOR KIDS TOSEE SCIENCE, ENGINEERING ANDMATH CAN BE MASTERED BY EVERYCHILD.>> THESE 90 BRIDGES ARE OPENINGUP A NEW WORLD FOR KIDS.>> IT TAUGHT ME THAT I CANACHIEVE MANY THINGS.>> YOU CAN LEARN ITAND IT ISNOT MEANT TO BE JUST FOR MEN, ORPEOPLE THAT HAVE BEEN BACK FORIT.IT IS FOR EVERYBODY THAT HAS AWILL TO DO IT.LETICIA: THEY SAW WHO COULDBUILD THE STRONGEST MODEL.IN THE END, THE SMALLER BRIDGETO THE MOST WAY.33 POUNDS BEFORE SNAPPING.>> I DON'T THINK ANY OF USEXPECTED TO WIN.>> THIS IS A GREAT EXPERIENCE, IWANT TO DO IT AGAIN.LETICIA: THE WINNERS WALKED AWAYWITH $1500 CASH PRIZE.THEY NOW HAVE BELIEFINTHEMSELVES THAT THEY HAVE WHATIT TAKES TO SUCCEED AND BEENGINEERS MONDAY.>> IT BUILT MY CONFIDENCE INENGINEERING.LETICI DOZENS OF KIDSTRIEDOUT FOR THE FIRST-EVERCALIFORNIA MODEL BRIDGE CONTEST.18 MADE IT TO THE FINAL SPREADTHE GOAL IS TO REACH OUT TO BOYSAND GIRLS -- TWO GIRLS ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.