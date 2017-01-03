South Side News & Notes

"Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict," a 45-minute documentary film produced by the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be presented Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Green High School, located at 1474 Boettler Road. Presented by the City of Green's City Without Drugs Green Task Force, the film profiles several people who either abused opiates or had family members who became addicts, the cycle of addiction and the consequences associated with opioid abuse, according to organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.