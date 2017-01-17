SoundCloud reveals its most popular track, album and artist of 2016
SoundCloud has provided a look back at 2016 in music, revealing its top artist, album and track of the year. A newly-released infographic confirms that Chance The Rapper 's independently released 'Coloring Book' mixtape was the most listened-to release on the platform last year, while Desiigner 's viral hit 'Panda' was the most played track.
